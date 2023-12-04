Register
The detached, extended bungalow is located on a generous site. Photos: Doherty YeaThe detached, extended bungalow is located on a generous site. Photos: Doherty Yea
County Antrim: Stunning three bedroom detached bungalow in Carrickfergus

Number 41, North Road is a stunning three bedroom detached bungalow in Carrickfergus.
By Helena McManus
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:19 GMT

The recently renovated property is located on a generous site backing onto Carrickfergus Golf Club.

Close to many local amenities and transport links to Belfast, the property offers a luxurious interior ideally suited to modern living.

It is on the market for £360,000 with Doherty Yea estate agents.

For more information, click here.

Exterior of the three bedroom property.

1. North Road

Exterior of the three bedroom property. Photo: Doherty Yea

Entrance hall with mosaic tiled floor.

2. North Road

Entrance hall with mosaic tiled floor. Photo: Doherty Yea

Lounge with ceiling cornice, laminate wood floor, bay window, and multi-fuel stove.

3. North Road

Lounge with ceiling cornice, laminate wood floor, bay window, and multi-fuel stove. Photo: Doherty Yea

Dining area.

4. North Road

Dining area. Photo: Doherty Yea

