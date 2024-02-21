Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around two-thirds of local homes rely on oil for heat – that is 65% of the population (82% in rural areas) or one million households.

NIOSN is encouraging new members, both tenants and private homeowners, to join and benefit from negotiated weekly savings.

Emma Stubbs, the Housing Executive’s Assistant Director – Private Sector Investment and Sustainable Development, Regional Services, said: “We want to help householders reduce their bills and make their money go further in these times of high prices.

The NI Oil Savings Network aims to save you money when heating your home.

“To help lower energy costs, our NIOSN team check prices with our registered suppliers every day so that we can bring the best deals to Network members.

“We can usually find you a price which is lower than Northern Ireland’s average heating costs per litre and in 2022/23 members made average weekly savings of £10 to £25 for 200ls.”

Emma continued: “Any household can join the network, not just Housing Executive tenants.

“You become a member when you register your first name, mobile number and postcode, and you can then take advantage of the current savings immediately.

“We would encourage all householders to get in touch to find out more about this important service to help reduce your bills.”

The NI Oil Savings Network is managed by the Housing Executive’s NI Energy Advice Service.