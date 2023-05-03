Delightful, upgraded country home has many unique features that make it a dream property

On the market at offers around £325,000, estate agent Henry Grahams said they were impressed by the homely and welcoming feel of this fine property.

A most impressive and exceptionally well presented property offering spacious family accommodation extending to approximately 3132 square feet to include integral garageEntrance hall with composite PVC entrance door and feature arched windowDrawing Room with attractive fire surround and cast iron insetSpacious country kitchen and dining area with open plan family room with multi fuel stoveUtility room with adjoining cloakroom with low flush suiteFive bedrooms to include master bedroom suite with double doors to balcony with panoramic rural aspects, luxury bathroom en suite and dressing room Spacious shower room with Mira Sport electric showerSpacious and enclosed rural setting with mature gardens and private rural aspects to rearBeam built in vacuum system / alarm system with CCTV / Multi TV and telephone points