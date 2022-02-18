Derry property - Gorgeous Greysteel home

Montgomery and McCleery have for sale this stunning four bedroom Georgian property known as Tullyverry House.

The current owners have upgraded the property internally and also have drawings for an orangery to be added to the rear of the building. With planning approval, this addition would create another wonderful space in what is already a cosy and stylish atmosphere, perfect for family game nights!

This idyllic family home sits on approx. 1 acre of land. There is a large field above the house that has stunning views.

Greysteel is a short drive to Limavady, Coleraine and in the opposite direction, Eglinton Airport is about 5 minutes drive then a futher 10 minutes to Derry City.

There is so much to love about this property. It is a MUST SEE!

The agents would welcome all interested parties to contact the office to arrange an appointment to view on 02871342333.

montgomerymccleery.com

Features:

Bedroom Detached Property

Two reception rooms and snug room/dining area

OFCH

Approx 1 Acre of Land

Triple glazing upstairs

Back Boiler

Wood burning Stove

Downstair WC & Utility room

Idyllic country views

Grade B2 Listed property

Plans for an orangery to the rear (STPP)