Detached country house

Some areas have been upgraded throughout the years, however, there are still some areas which will enable the new owners to put their own stamp on the property which is a ‘cash’ purchase.
Rarely does a property with so much potential come on to the market.
The property also has potential outside and features a large garden to the front and side and outhouses/sheds to the rear.
Internal accommodation: living room 15’6 X 11’5 (WP PVC front door, laminate flooring, double and single radiator, double socket points, stove with slate hearth, and staircase to two bedrooms - restricted head height; rear hall area 14’5 x 3’0 and 5’4 x 12’4 featuring laminate flooring, double and single socket points, double radiator, phone point, step down - restricted head height in areas; dining room 8’6 X 12’1 featuring laminate flooring, double radiator, double and single sockets - head height is restricted; kitchen 7’8 X 7’9 (extension to property) featuring eye and low-level units, laminate worktop, double radiator, integrated hob and oven, part tiled walls, SS sink and drainer, plumbed for auto, timeclock on wall, PVC door to rear; bathroom 7’6 X 8’0 (extension to property) featuring tiled flooring, electric shower over bath, PVC panelling, WC, WHB, double radiator, window.
Upstairs: storage cupboard at top of stairs - head height is restricted; bedroom 15’8 X 7’7(WP) featuring built in storage cupboards, double radiator, double sockets, pitched ceiling and restricted head height; bedroom 14’1 X 8’8)(steps down) pitched one side, double radiator and double socket points, walk in wardrobe area 6’7 X 14’1 pitched one side, single radiator (stud wall).
Exterior: There is a large garden area to front and side of property, dual access for cars, mature planting, stoned driveway, outhouses/sheds to rear, and outside lights.
*63 Springmount Road,
Glarryford,
Ballymena BT44 9RB
O\O £90,000 (cash purchase)
McCartney & Crawford : 028 2565 2272