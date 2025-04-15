Set on approximately 0.5 acres with super views to the front, rear and side, the interior features an impressive and spacious open plan kitchen; a sun room with a vaulted ceiling, and a living area with a multi fuel stove for cosy winter nights.
There are four bedrooms, with wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes in the master bedroom, and a family bathroom with separate claw foot bath and shower pod.
The roof space has been left for attic conversion suitable for two further bedrooms and a wet room.
The easily-maintained site has an abundance of parking, with a tarmac driveway to the front and brick paving to the rear.
There is also a detached garage with a games/roof office on the first floor.
This magnificent property is on the market for offers over £274,950 with Maneely & Co Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.