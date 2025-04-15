Set on approximately 0.5 acres with super views to the front, rear and side, the interior features an impressive and spacious open plan kitchen; a sun room with a vaulted ceiling, and a living area with a multi fuel stove for cosy winter nights.

There are four bedrooms, with wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes in the master bedroom, and a family bathroom with separate claw foot bath and shower pod.

The roof space has been left for attic conversion suitable for two further bedrooms and a wet room.

The easily-maintained site has an abundance of parking, with a tarmac driveway to the front and brick paving to the rear.

There is also a detached garage with a games/roof office on the first floor.

This magnificent property is on the market for offers over £274,950 with Maneely & Co Ltd.

1 . Lurganeden Road The stunning detached bungalow is finished to a high standard. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd.

2 . Lurganeden Road Tiled entrance hall. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd.

3 . Lurganeden Road Oak kitchen with an excellent range of high and low level units, and centre island/breakfast bar offering additional storage. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd.