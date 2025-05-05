Accessed off the Craigstown Road with approximately 1.2 acres, the property is approached through a gated entrance leading to a sweeping driveway flanked by generous lawn areas, a rear patio and double garage.

Internally, the entrance hall leads to a formal lounge, family room, and kitchen/diner all overlooking the landscaped gardens. The stylish kitchen is complemented with granite worktops and integrated appliances.

The first floor landing provides access to a partially floored roof space via a Slingsby ladder, updated luxury four piece family bathroom, and four bedrooms with the master bedroom benefiting from fitted bedroom furniture and updated en-suite shower room.

Nestling within an attractive rural setting, the central location allows easy access to both Ballymena and Antrim and an easy commute to Belfast.

This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £450,000 with Lynn and Brewster.

For more information, click here.

1 . Craigstown Road The property is approached through a gated entrance leading to a sweeping driveway flanked by generous lawned areas, rear patio and double garage. Photo: Lynn and Brewster

2 . Craigstown Road Composite door to front with double glazed side windows and fan light above. Photo: Lynn and Brewster

3 . Craigstown Road Formal lounge with uPVC double glazed windows to front and side, and uPVC double glazed French doors to rear. Photo: Lynn and Brewster

4 . Craigstown Road Kitchen/diner with excellent range of solid oak eye and low level units. Photo: Lynn and Brewster