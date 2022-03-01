Detached luxury home

Internally the property has been finished to the highest of standards throughout to include three double bedrooms, two reception rooms, three bath and open plan kitchen/dining with utility off.
Outside, the property benefits from an enclosed rear garden with paved patio area, a sweeping tarmac driveway and lawn to the front and a 17’8” x 13’ garage with electric roller door.
Other attributes include gas central heating, gas fire, with uPVC double glazing throughout.
Internal accommodation - Ground Floor: entrance hall 19’7” x 7’2” featuring tile flooring with carpet on stairs, storage cupboard; living room 20’7” max x 12’8” (max) gas feature fire with marble surround and hearth, solid wooden flooring; kitchen/diner 23’1” x 14’6” featuring a range of modern eye and low level shaker style walnut units with granite work top, 1½ bowl stainless steel sink with mixer tap and granite drainer, island with granite work top with four ring gas hob, integrated dishwasher, microwave and single oven, and tile flooring; utility 13’1” x 5’8” featuring low level shaker style walnut units with granite work top stainless steel sink with mixer taps, plumbed for fridge/freezer and dishwasher, space for tumble dryer, and access to rear; WC 7’ x 3’9” with low flush w/c, floating wash hand basin with granite splash back and LED mirror, granite skirting and tile flooring; lounge 12’7” 11’1” with tile flooring and patio doors to garden.
First floor: stairs and landing 18’2” x 10’8” with carpet and reading nook; master bedroom 14’7” x 12’7” with carpet and storage cupboard leading into: shower room 9’2” max x 5’2” with power shower and vanity wash hand basin with spotlights over, towel radiator and granite flooring, WC 5’1” x 2’9”, walk in wardrobe 8’9” x 8’6” with built in slide robes, carpet; bedroom 14’7” x 11’4” with carpet; bathroom 8’7” x 8’1” max with luxury three piece suite; and bedroom 11’7” max x 9’8” with carpet.
*62 Woodside Road,
Ballymena,
BT42 4QH
Guide Price: £325,000
360 Properties tel: 028 25654744