Dobbies is helping the local community grow

Dobbies is helping the community grow

This spring, Dobbies’ Lisburn store is supporting a sustainable project through its popular initiative.

n recent months, community projects in Lisburn were invited to nominate themselves for support and now a shortlist has been selected by local team members. People in Lisburn now have the chance to vote for their favourite project.

The winning project in Lisburn will then receive advice, products and support from their local Dobbies’ team. Sustainable products, such as peat-free compost and recycled pots, will be use wherever possible.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School is passionate about creating a safe environment that pupils can learn in. The school has recently created an Eco-Club and with Dobbies’ support, they hope to transform the Trim Trail by planting flowers, creating bug hotels and providing bird baths and feed.

Hannah Street Learning Disability is a supported living scheme for adults with learning disabilities and mobility and physical health issues. Looking to brighten up the garden that is a lifeline for many service users, Dobbies’ donation would help the project create a sensory space for all to enjoy.

Jubilee Allotments provides a space for people of all ages to come together and help support one another’s gardening skills, learning tips and techniques from other members. Striving to make this a sustainable place, the project is hoping that Dobbies’ donation would help build a composting and herb garden, in addition to providing additional seeds to grow fruit and veg crops.