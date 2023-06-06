Dobbies Lisburn is inviting amateur gardeners, of all ages and backgrounds from across the region, to enter its annual Not Your Average Gardener Awards.

Set to celebrate novice gardeners and enthusiasts alike, Dobbies’ Lisburn store is marking its fourth year of the awards with the help of a robust panel of horticultural and wildlife experts to crown four winners.

Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer and recently appointed Royal Horticultural Society Chair of Assessors, Claire Bishop, will join Dobbies’ Horticultural Director and seasoned judge, Marcus Eyles, to crown the new Creative Indoor Gardener and Little Eco Gardener categories.

Claire said: “It’s a real honour to be part of the Not Your Average Gardener Awards for its fourth year and I can’t wait to see the talent from our houseplant enthusiasts in Lisburn.

“The awards have been designed with full inclusivity in mind, so we’re looking for people of all ages and skill levels to get in touch and tell us about their vibrant green space that they have a real passion for.”

RePollinate, a Scottish-based charity that conserves and enhances the UK’s threatened pollinators through education, scientific research and the creation of pollinator friendly habitats, will judge the Wildlife Friendly Garden category.

Leigh Biagi, Project Coordinator at RePollinate and Social media gardening expert, Michael Griffiths, aka The Mediterranean Gardener, joins the panel.

There’s a prize pot of £4,000 to help successful applicants take their award-winning garden to the next level, each taking home a £1,000 giftcard to spend in their local Dobbies’ store.