Dobbies’ Lisburn store celebrates the start of summer with free events for children

Dobbies has announced workshops in its Lisburn store to celebrate the start of summer.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

The Little Seedlings Club workshop will teach children how to look after the garden with the warmer temperatures, and Dobbies’ Holiday Club workshop is about the different herbs and microgreens that can help your pizza taste great.

Suitable for children aged 4-10, these free and interactive sessions in Lisburn are guaranteed to keep them busy during the school holidays and encourage them to discover more about nature.

Taking place on Sunday July 2, the Little Seedlings Club workshop is set to be fun-filled and educational with a focus on how to effectively conserve water when looking after the garden this summer. Children will learn about the fascinating water cycle in plants and why plants need our help to stay green and lush, particularly during the hotter months.

Free summer workshops for little ones at Dobbies Lisburn. Pic credit: DobbiesFree summer workshops for little ones at Dobbies Lisburn. Pic credit: Dobbies
Dobbies’ Holiday Club takes place from the start of July where children will learn about the different herbs and microgreens that can be used as pizza toppings.

Dobbies’ Community and CSR Communications Executive, Chloë Bell said: “We are excited to be hosting two fantastic sessions for kids in our Lisburn store this summer. Not only are these sessions a great way to keep children entertained and busy during the holidays, but it’s a great chance for them to meet friends and try something new. If you haven’t already checked out our free sessions, please do come along this July and get involved.”

Find out more about everything that is happening at Dobbies this summer at https://events.dobbies.com/events-by-venue/?v=20

