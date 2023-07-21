Dobbies’ Lisburn store gives customers hot tips for summer gardening at free workshops

With summer in full swing, Dobbies is sharing its expertise to help gardens thrive this season.

Dobbies’ gardening experts in Lisburn are hosting two free sessions, for both children and adults, to help them learn about what plants do well during sunny spells and how to protect your garden in the warmer months.

Dobbies’ interactive Grow How session takes place on Saturday August 5 at 10:30am where customers will be invited along to further their gardening expertise. Attendees will get advice on plants that will thrive in sunny spots, insider tips for getting the garden to grow and the different types of drought-friendly plants to keep your outdoor space vibrant all summer long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Little Seedlings Club takes place on Sunday August 6 and is ideally suited for children aged 4-10 years old, offering a jam-packed interactive workshop with educational content and craft activities.

Dobbies in Lisburn hosts free summer workshops. Pic credit: Dobbies

Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, said: “The hottest summer months can have an impact on the overall health of your plants and the success of your garden. Choosing the correct plants for the right position and soil in your garden is essential.

“Many plants have adapted and evolved to cope with hot and dry weather conditions, and gardeners in Lisburn can take advantage of this by potting up plants such as Lavender and Rosemary or by growing palms or outdoor succulents.