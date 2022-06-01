Dodds congratulates Magheralin grant winners

Commenting on the announcement, Mrs Dodds said: “I am delighted that Magheralin Parish have been awarded this fantastic prize.”
“The Jubilee Garden of Reflection that will be constructed from award monies will serve both as a long-lasting commemoration to Her Majesty and as an opportunity to increase biodiversity in the local area.”
“The garden will undoubtedly attract bees, butterflies, wasps and moths to help pollinate the local flowers and garden life. This wonderful space will be enjoyed by both the local community and the visiting wildlife.”
“Pollination is vital for our food chains and of course, the longevity of our global bee population. It is encouraging to see such a thoughtful scheme that protects, preserves and honours our natural spaces and ecosystems.”
“No doubt, this award is in honour of Her Majesty’s passion for gardening and love for nature. What a fitting tribute to commemorate the life and service of the Queen.”