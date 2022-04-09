Donacloney property: superb five-bedroom home is great for outdoor entertaining

This fabulous five-bedroom property is currently on sale through The Agent NI (telephone: 028 3868 0707). Attractively finished throughout to the highest of standards, this beautiful home has four reception rooms and two bathrooms. Sitting in a truly stunning landscaped site laid in lawns, patio and decking with an array of mature shrubs and trees, 55 Drumlin Road has a detached double garage and tarmac driveway with parking areas for numerous vehicles. Step into the attractive and bright entrance hall and you get a glimpse of how much this lovely home has to offer. The beautifully decorated drawing room (22’6” x 14’9”) has a feature fireplace with a gas fire. The open plan kitchen / living room / sun lounge, measuring 31’2” x 35’4”, is ideal for modern living. The kitchen area features a range of high and low level units in modern muted tones and has space for casual dining. With a fully tiled floor throughout, this lovely open plan area has a wood-burning stove for cosy nights in. The bright and airy sun lounge - currently used as a dining room - is a beautiful addition to the open plan space. The downstairs living space also includes a study / family / dining room, measuring 11’11” x 13’6”. There is also a utility room which has a range of high and low-level units and is plumbed for an automatic washing machine. There is also a downstairs cloakroom off the entrance hall with WC. Upstairs there are five bedrooms - all ideal for family living. One of the bedrooms has a dressing room and en suite, with walk-in shower, vanity unit, low flush WC and fully tiled walls and floors. Another of the bedrooms has built-in mirrored sliding wardrobes. The shower room has a walk in shower with rain showerhead and separate shower attachment, WC, vanity unit, fully tiled walls and floor, spotlights and towel radiator. Outdoors, the property has an entertainment room with a bar area.