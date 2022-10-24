Oakgrove House at Granville Road, Dungannon, is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (028 3833 1111) with offers over £595,000.

This fabulous four-bedroom, three-reception property features a superb quality finish and practical, modern design for family living.

The property has been thoughtfully designed taking its inspiration from the Georgian era and has an array of features to include high ceilings, sliding sash windows and deep moulded skirtings and architraves to give it that period feel throughout. It has beeb constructed using the finest materials such as natural slate, granite and bison flooring.

Careful consideration has been given to every element of its design with wonderful use of natural lighting that floods every room. As soon as you step inside the grand entrance hall your eye will be drawn to the beautiful staircase with platform turn, leading to gallery style landing.

Each room is perfectly proportioned right from the entertainment-sized open plan kitchen / dining area and spacious sunroom to the gracious dual aspect bedrooms on the first floor.

Externally the generous gardens are freshly sown out in grass and are bordered by estate railings. The sweeping driveway is accessed by remote operated gates, and wraps around the property.

The property extends to approximately 3,600 square feet (to include the garage) and has mains gas heating. There is underfloor heating, with a boost option to localised radiators on the ground floor during summer.

It is ideally located with M1 link just two minutes away by car.

1. Countryside views This impressive Georgian-style detached home sits on an elevated site. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2. Elegant exterior The fully enclosed gardens have attractive estate railings. The lawns have been sown in grass, with hedging to be laid within fence boundary. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3. Superb first impressions The sweeping driveway is accessed by remote operated gates, and wraps around the property. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4. Light floods every room Wonderful use has been made of natural lighting throughout the property. Photo: contributed Photo Sales