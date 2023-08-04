Number 16 Hawthorne Lane is a beautiful Georgian-inspired detached family home situated in a small, exclusive development of stylish properties situated within a secluded setting off the Bush Road in Dungannon

This exceptional home – currently on sale with offers over £255,000 through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) – enjoys a prime site, offers character and kerb appeal from the first glance.

It has been tastefully decorated throughout and is complimented by a superior finish and architectural detailing.

Oversized Georgian-style windows and raised ceilings provide ample natural light and a spacious feel throughout the home.

Every material, from the Belgian hand-made brick, heritage door surround to the brushed chrome switches and sockets has been hand-picked to add to the elegance of this lovely property. There are three generous bedrooms, with a fourth if desired.

The ground floor comprises a formal living room with gas stove and downstairs WC. To the rear is a lovely kitchen with granite worktops, an excellent range of integrated appliances and breakfast bar with display cabinet. The kitchen is conveniently open plan to the living area and sunroom. Completing the ground floor is a separate utility room and storeroom.

On the first floor are three well-proportioned bedrooms (master with en suite and dressing area) and stunning family bathroom with separate shower and bath.

Externally this property offers a paved patio area, garden area laid in artifical lawn and a two-tier raised decking area with spotlights which is ideal for summer entertaining. There is an extensive tarmac driveway to the front providing space for multiple vehicles.

Motorway links at both Dungannon and Tamnamore are also within easy reach and neighbouring Dungannon offers a wealth of shops, schools and other local amenities.

1 . Exclusive development Hawthorne Lane is a small, exclusive development of stylish homes situated within a secluded setting off the Bush Road in Dungannon Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

2 . INMUnews-10-08-23-Hawthorne Lane Dungannon property PAP-NIRupload (3).jpg The bright entrance hall has a composite entrance door with glazed panel above. There is wood effect tiled flooring and under stair storage. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

3 . Attractive decor The tastefully decorated dual aspect reception room has a feature fireplace with gas stove, tiled chamber and hearth. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

4 . High standard of finish The lovely open plan kitchen leads to the dining and living areas. It has an extensive range of high and low level luxury kitchen units with upgraded granite worktop and tiled splashback. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

