The property sits on the shores of Belfast Lough and benefits from stunning views right across to County Down.

The house, which has undergone a full renovation programme in recent years, provides an excellent mix of old and new. Many original features have been retained together with the sympathetic addition of contemporary fittings.

It has four generous bedrooms, three with en-suites, and two reception rooms together with a superb open plan living/kitchen/dining area.

Externally the property has the additional benefit of large gardens with lawns and patio.

It is on the market for £525,000 with Simon Brien Residential; for more information, click here.