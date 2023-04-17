Apartment 4, Foxbury, located on Upper Road Greenisland is a stunning two bedroom apartment with a luxury finish.

The property is on the market with Country Estates.

The beautifully presented property has an open-plan living/kitchen/dining area, along with a deluxe family bathroom suite and contemporary en-suite shower room off the master bedroom.

Built in 2022, the well-planned living layout extends to 1070sqft and has views of Knockagh, the County Down coastline the surrounding rural area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also enjoys gas fired under-floor heating throughout and PVC double glazed windows.

Exterior view of the apartment.

With electric gates at the entrance and a well-appointed communal hall with videophone entry system and elevator, the first floor apartment has a quality solid gloss hardwood door leading to an entrance hall with wood effect porcelain floor tiling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The kitchen/living area has dove-grey 'Shaker' style fitted kitchen units with contrasting gold-coloured handles and quartz stone worksurfaces, along with a host of integrated 'Hotpoint' appliances including a fridge freezer, four ring hob, double eye-level oven and grill, eye-level microwave and concealed extractor fan housed in a matching canopy.

PVC double glazed French doors lead to a stunning paved balcony/patio area ideal for evening entertaining, with panoramic views of Knockagh and the surrounding rural aspect.

The utility area has grey 'Shaker' style fitted units and complementary worksurfaces with high and low level units, housing an integrated fridge and washing machine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stunning living/dining area.

The family bathroom suite features a contemporary stand-alone bath with shower attachment, a back-to-wall WC and a modern vanity in grey gloss finish inlaid with 'Laufen' wash hand basin and a Monobloc tap. There is also a LED illuminated bathroom mirror, feature chrome heated towel rail, and recessed spotlights.

Meanwhile, the master bedroom has a fitted carpet and contemporary wall-to-wall fitted mirrored slide robes. There are dual USB electrical sockets, a television aerial point, and a feature remote controlled ceiling fan. The room enjoys panoramic views of Knockagh monument and the surrounding rural aspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attached is a contemporary en-suite with walk-in shower enclosure, WC and modern vanity.

The second bedroom, also a double, has modern wall-to-wall mirrored slide robes with shelving and enjoys coastal views.

Kitchen area.

Outside, there is a dedicated parking space with visitor parking spaces available. There is also the residents’ communal garden to the rear of the development with a paved patio area ideal for evening entertaining, screened by perimeter fencing and a variety of mature trees and hedges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The property is on the market for £239,950 with Country Estates; for more information, click here.

Modern fitted kitchen.

The dining space.

Entrance hallway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The master bedroom.

The master bedroom has en-suite facilities.

Both bedrooms feature mirrored slide robes.

The deluxe family bathroom has a contemporary stand-alone bath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The balcony area has panoramic views of Knockagh.

The utility area has 'Shaker' style fitted units.

The communal hall has a videophone entry system and elevator.