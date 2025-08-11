Elegant four bedroom detached family home in Jordanstown

By Helena McManus
Published 11th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 09:40 BST
‘Brambles’, number 12b Lenamore Avenue is a detached chalet-style villa in a popular residential area of Jordanstown.

With four bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room), three separate reception rooms, a cloaks/utility room, and a luxury fitted kitchen with granite worksurfaces and built in appliances, the property also benefits from a south-facing Hampton conservatory and a spacious bathroom with a luxury white suite.

Other attributes include oil fired central heating, double glazing, a large floored roof space suitable for conversion and a private site with an integral garage.

This stunning home is on the market for offers over £575,000 with McMillan McClure estate agents.

The detached chalet-style villa is set on a quiet shared private lane in a highly regarded area.

1. Brambles

The detached chalet-style villa is set on a quiet shared private lane in a highly regarded area. Photo: McMillan McClure

Reception hall with polished wood flooring.

2. Brambles

Reception hall with polished wood flooring. Photo: McMillan McClure

Drawing room with feature fire, polished wooden flooring, and double doors to conservatory.

3. Brambles

Drawing room with feature fire, polished wooden flooring, and double doors to conservatory. Photo: McMillan McClure

Raised dining area.

4. Brambles

Raised dining area. Photo: McMillan McClure

