Located within the original country estate of 'Eglantine House', a listed Georgian Linen House dating from the 18th Century, ‘Whippet Cottage’ at 10 Eglantine Demesne, is on the market with Fetherstons Estate Agents priced at offers around £395,000.

The property and its neighbours have been beautifully restored and renovated under the watchful eye of award winning Architect Emily Warwick of Warwick Stewart Architects.

Approached by a sweeping private drive through black railed grounds, the cottage is located within an imaginatively restored courtyard of only eight properties.

The property has been built to an exacting specification combining in spacious accommodation incorporating a host of top quality features and finishes complemented by meticulous presentation throughout.

Whilst enjoying the unique tranquillity and seclusion of its privileged setting, the property is conveniently situated on the outskirts of the historic village of Royal Hillsborough, with all the amenities the village offers.

The property briefly comprises of, a spacious Entrance Hall, Cloakroom with 'Villeroy and Boch' suite, luxury handcrafted 'David Johnston' bespoke Kitchen/Casual Dining Area, open plan to Living Area with feature limestone fireplace and French doors to garden, open plan to formal Dining Area with French doors to garden, open plan to Conservatory with French doors to garden, fitted Utility Room, Bedroom (4) or Study, staircase to half and full landing with Hot Press, Master Bedroom with ensuite Shower Room with 'Villeroy and Boch' suite and 'Matki' shower cubicle, two further Bedrooms, luxury Bathroom with 'Villeroy and Boch' suite.

