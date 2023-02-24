There are very few opportunities to purchase a home where you wake to a lake view, or sit on your patio and watch the sunset over the water in the evening.

To find a property like this, at 82 Ballylone Rod Saintfield, that has been built and designed to the very highest of standards and has been cleverly designed to maximise the waterside location really is one in a million. There are elements of the property, which is priced at £650,000, that have not been completed but this has been taken into account and will also allow the lucky purchaser to add their own stamp to the finish.

In particular the very impressive master wing on the first floor that benefits from a large bedroom with lake views, a huge ensuite with space for a bath and shower, a large dressing room and even a gym.

The property was built with extremely high efficiency in mind and no expense was spared in the quality resulting in a fabulous EPC result.

Features such as triple glazing throughout, a heat recovery system and solar panels for hot water are all installed and there is under floor heating downstairs and upstairs. The versatile and flexible accommodation could be utilised in many formats depending on your family set-up but there is certainly no shortage of space for every member of the family.

From an open plan kitchen, dining and living room, to the sunroom, to the welcoming entrance hall right through to the full-length games room and cinema – there really is something for everyone and every occasion. For more information or details on the stunning property please call Michael Chandler Estate Agents on 02890 450 550 or visit michael-chandler.co.uk

FEATURES

A simply stunning bespoke home with a breath-taking lakeview

Offering complete privacy on a large site of approximately one acre

Easy lake access with the option of building a jetty or relaxation area

Brilliantly designed to offer versatile accommodation to suit any family

Stunning Function Design kitchen with a large open plan dining and living area

Matching utility room offering an abundance of storage

Spacious sunroom off the kitchen with amazing lake and sunset views

Seriously impressive reception hall to the front with lake views

Three bedrooms on the ground floor with a stunning master with an open access ensuite

Master suite including an ensuite, dressing room and gym still to be completed on the first floor

Huge landing with a glass balustrade upstairs that is ideal for games or use as an office area

Wonderful games room and cinema above the kitchen with space for a full-size snooker table

Triple glazing throughout, a heat recovery system and solar panels for hot water installed

Under floor heating downstairs and upstairs

Designed to have a wrap around driveway with ample parking

1 . Take a look inside this modern family home Enjoy lakeside luxury in this Saintfield property

