Enjoy lakeside luxury at this state-of-the-art Saintfield property
There are very few opportunities to purchase a home where you wake to a lake view, or sit on your patio and watch the sunset over the water in the evening.
To find a property like this, at 82 Ballylone Rod Saintfield, that has been built and designed to the very highest of standards and has been cleverly designed to maximise the waterside location really is one in a million. There are elements of the property, which is priced at £650,000, that have not been completed but this has been taken into account and will also allow the lucky purchaser to add their own stamp to the finish.
In particular the very impressive master wing on the first floor that benefits from a large bedroom with lake views, a huge ensuite with space for a bath and shower, a large dressing room and even a gym.
The property was built with extremely high efficiency in mind and no expense was spared in the quality resulting in a fabulous EPC result.
Features such as triple glazing throughout, a heat recovery system and solar panels for hot water are all installed and there is under floor heating downstairs and upstairs. The versatile and flexible accommodation could be utilised in many formats depending on your family set-up but there is certainly no shortage of space for every member of the family.
From an open plan kitchen, dining and living room, to the sunroom, to the welcoming entrance hall right through to the full-length games room and cinema – there really is something for everyone and every occasion. For more information or details on the stunning property please call Michael Chandler Estate Agents on 02890 450 550 or visit michael-chandler.co.uk
FEATURES
A simply stunning bespoke home with a breath-taking lakeview
Offering complete privacy on a large site of approximately one acre
Easy lake access with the option of building a jetty or relaxation area
Brilliantly designed to offer versatile accommodation to suit any family
Stunning Function Design kitchen with a large open plan dining and living area
Matching utility room offering an abundance of storage
Spacious sunroom off the kitchen with amazing lake and sunset views
Seriously impressive reception hall to the front with lake views
Three bedrooms on the ground floor with a stunning master with an open access ensuite
Master suite including an ensuite, dressing room and gym still to be completed on the first floor
Huge landing with a glass balustrade upstairs that is ideal for games or use as an office area
Wonderful games room and cinema above the kitchen with space for a full-size snooker table
Triple glazing throughout, a heat recovery system and solar panels for hot water installed
Under floor heating downstairs and upstairs
Designed to have a wrap around driveway with ample parking