Occupying an outstanding elevated site with stunning views of Irish Sea, Donaghadee Sound, Copeland Islands and beyond this is a rare opportunity to purchase arguably one of the finest homes in the area and a fine example of how to extend and modernise a home whilst retaining the character.

Located at 57 Barn Hill off the highly prestigious and popular Warren Road in Donaghadee, the property is conveniently positioned with ease of access into Donaghadee’s town centre and its many amenities which include shops, cafes, restaurants, golf course, picturesque lighthouse and harbour.

Finished to an exceptional standard throughout there is little left to do but move your furniture in and enjoy.

This deceptively spacious property, which is on the market with John Minnis Estate Agents in Donaghadee priced at offers around £750,000, offers a wide range of different layouts to suit the needs of the home owners and undoubtedly centres around a magnificent large superb modern fitted kitchen with quartz worktops, extensive range of bespoke high and low level units, range of integrated appliances, which includes wine cooler, built-in speaker system, feature vaulted ceiling and polished concrete breakfast bar.

The kitchen is open plan to a fantastic casual dining/family area with Mazona wood burning stove and has double glazed sliding patio doors to balcony.

There is also remote controlled mood lighting and eight Velux windows, some of which are remote control, giving additional natural light.

Most definitely this room is the hub of every modern day home.

There is also a large living room with attractive marble fireplace, gas coal effect fire and double glazed sliding patio doors to extensive terrace, a dining room or home office with extensive range of cabinetry, to include shelving, cupboards, drawers and desk, second kitchen with solid wooden work surfaces, sitting room or potential as another bedroom or playroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom with four piece white suite and under floor heating, including bath and separate built-in shower cubicle, on the ground floor.

There is a stylish staircase with solid oak stairs, glass balustrading and wine rack to the lower level.

The lower level consists of three further bedrooms including main bedroom with picturesque stunning views, en suite shower room and double glazed sliding patio door to large terrace which is partially covered. There is also a shower room with three piece white suite.Outside does not disappoint either. There is a mature site with front garden in lawns and flowerbeds in plants and shrubs, tarmac driveway and forecourt with space for cars, caravans, boats and horse box, etc, and additional space down the side of the property and an exceptional good sized rear garden in lawns with extensive granite terrace which can be accessed from the living room, a lower decked area with covered bar, electric and light, terrace, which is accessed from the main bedroom, and a spectacular viewing gallery with decking which can be accessed off the kitchen, resulting in no less than five different areas to relax and enjoy the spectacular views.

There is also a good garden area in lawns and large summer house which can also be used as playroom, home office or granny flat subject to necessary approvals.

The property itself, with the versatile layout, could also be reconfigured to provide some form of live-in family accommodation. Other benefits include Phoenix Gas heating, double glazed windows, utility room, butler"s kitchen and integral double garage with electric remote up and over door.

