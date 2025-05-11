Exceptional Co Armagh family home offers six double bedrooms, open plan kitchen and a superb workshop

Set on a generous site in a sought-after location within easy reach of Markethill and Tandragee, this immaculately presented property extends to approximately 2,700 square feet.
It is currently on sale with offers over £425,000 through Joyce Clarke estate agents (telephone: 028 3833 1111).
Offering six double bedrooms over two floors, this great home allows for full ground floor living if required. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite
It has an open plan kitchen / dining area with an excellent range of high and low level oak storage units, complimented by a granite work surface. The generously-sized dual aspect living room has a feature fireplace with multi fuel stove.
There are two fully tiled bathroom suites, one on each floor.
The second floor is a fantastic area with two double bedrooms and bathroom to one side of the bespoke oak and glass stairwell. To the other is a wonderful room currently used as a playroom / lounge which could easily be converted into two further bedrooms if desired.
The fully enclosed garden to the front has also a paved patio area and recessed trampoline.
A tailor made workshop is constructed to the side of the property with a vehicle entrance opening out onto the Shanecrackan Road. There are four roller doors opening onto the forecourt area which provides parking for multiple vehicles.