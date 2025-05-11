Exceptional Co Armagh family home offers six double bedrooms, open plan kitchen and a superb workshop

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th May 2025, 12:53 BST
It’s not often that an exceptional family home complete with a large workshop comes on the market, but 37 Moyrourkan Road, Markethill is exactly that, plus much more.

Set on a generous site in a sought-after location within easy reach of Markethill and Tandragee, this immaculately presented property extends to approximately 2,700 square feet.

It is currently on sale with offers over £425,000 through Joyce Clarke estate agents (telephone: 028 3833 1111).

Offering six double bedrooms over two floors, this great home allows for full ground floor living if required. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite

It has an open plan kitchen / dining area with an excellent range of high and low level oak storage units, complimented by a granite work surface. The generously-sized dual aspect living room has a feature fireplace with multi fuel stove.

There are two fully tiled bathroom suites, one on each floor.

The second floor is a fantastic area with two double bedrooms and bathroom to one side of the bespoke oak and glass stairwell. To the other is a wonderful room currently used as a playroom / lounge which could easily be converted into two further bedrooms if desired.

The fully enclosed garden to the front has also a paved patio area and recessed trampoline.

A tailor made workshop is constructed to the side of the property with a vehicle entrance opening out onto the Shanecrackan Road. There are four roller doors opening onto the forecourt area which provides parking for multiple vehicles.

37 Moyrourkan Road, Markethill is an exceptional family home with large workshop set upon a generous site.

1. Exceptional property

37 Moyrourkan Road, Markethill is an exceptional family home with large workshop set upon a generous site. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

37 Moyrourkan Road, Markethill is an exceptional property.

2. Sought after location

37 Moyrourkan Road, Markethill is an exceptional property. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

The bright hallway, with oak and glass stairway.

3. A warm welcome

The bright hallway, with oak and glass stairway. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

Relax in comfort in the generous dual aspect living room with feature fireplace as a focal point with multi fuel stove.

4. Welcoming space

Relax in comfort in the generous dual aspect living room with feature fireplace as a focal point with multi fuel stove. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

Related topics:Markethill
