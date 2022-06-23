Exceptional detached villa

The property is finished to an exceptional standard throughout and accommodation includes lounge, kitchen through dining room, modern fitted kitchen, four well proportioned first floor bedrooms, to include master with deluxe en suite shower room, and deluxe bathroom.

Externally the property enjoys private driveway finished in tarmac, front and side gardens finished in lawn, shrubs, trees and box hedging, and fully enclosed rear garden finished in lawn, timber decking and paved patio.

Other attributes include gas heating and views towards landscaped communal green.

96 TEMPLE HALL, Templepatrick BT39 0FH

Internal accommodation: entrance hall with access to furnished cloakroom, double doors to lounge and stairwell to first floor; lounge (6.47m x 3.61m) with inglenook style brick fireplace with slate hearth and timber surround, dual aspect windows, French doors to rear garden and views towards landscaped green; kitchen through dining room (8.22m x 3.27m) modern fitted kitchen with range of features including ceramic Belfast style sink unit. integrated gas hob and double oven, microwave oven, fridge freezer, dishwasher and wine fridge, breakfast bar area, sun porch to rear with French door to rear garden and views towards landscaped green; utility room (2.32m x 1.33m). First floor: landing with access to partially floored roof space with slingsby style ladder; master bedroom (3.69m x 3.62m) with deluxe ensuite shower room; bedroom (3.26m x 3.24m); bedroom (3.61m x 2.70m) (widest points) dual aspect windows, views over landscaped green; bedroom (3.15m x 2.46m) (widest points) views over landscaped green; deluxe bathroom.

Outside features include: front and side gardens finished in lawn, shrubs, trees and box hedging; entrance canopy; private driveway, fully enclosed rear garden finished in lawn, timber decking and paved patio area.

The spacious fully enclosed rear garden area

O/O £289,950

Agents: Colin Graham Residential tel: 028 90832832

