Exceptional Family Home

This exceptional detached family home enjoys an enviable rural location and is situated on an elevated site that affords stunning far-reaching views over open farmland, Carrickfergus and Belfast Lough as far as the County Down coast.

By Elinor Glynn
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:05 am

Presented to an extremely high standard, it offers a wealth of well planned and adaptable accommodation that also provides for a separate self-contained annex.

Main dwelling - internal accommodation: living room/reception hall (7.85m x 4.06m) plus hall area with features including contemporary wall mounted glass fronted gas fire, double patio doors to garden and superb far reaching views; lounge (5.46m x 4.09m) feature cast-iron multifuel glass fronted stove on slate tiled hearth, double patio doors to garden; dining room (3.60m x 3.08m); kitchen with breakfast area (5.45m x 5.45m) with features including superb range of built-in high and low-level Shaker style units, island unit with breakfast bar, integrated wine cooler & microwave & dishwasher, patio door to front garden; sun room (4.33m x 2.20m) with sliding patio door to sun deck, walk in cloaks cupboard and steps down to Annex; utility room (3.41m x 1.77m) incorporating cloakroom with WC; landing approached by feature open tread staircase; bedroom (5.47m X 4.08m) with twin built in robes, patio doors and Juliet style balcony and far-reaching views, ensuite bathroom; bedroom (3.75m x 3.06m) at widest point with far-reaching views; bedroom (3.62m x 3.09m) with views over open farmland; family bathroom.

Annex - with features including glazed sun porch (8.36m X 2.15m) with doors to garden; games room/gym (5.30m x 2.73m); inner hallway; staircase to first floor, walk-in store cupboard; bedroom (4.50m X 2.39m); shower room; lounge (5.80m x 4.58m) with superb views.

60 Liberty Road, Carrickfergus, BT38 9DJ

External features include - twin entrance gates, feature tiled front patio; front and side gardens laid in lawn; two timber garden sheds; log store; landscaped rear garden with raised sun deck and steps down to extensive pink stoned area with well-stocked flowerbeds, trees and shrubs, bounded by hedging.

*60 Liberty Road,

Carrickfergus,

BT38 9DJ

The property has a rear in lawns with well-stocked flowerbeds and a variety of trees and shrubs, paved patios and sun deck with coloured stoned areas

O\A £550,000

Hunter Campbell Estate Agents (Carrickfergus) tel: 028 9336 3931

The property has a large bright living room/reception hall
The well appointed kitchen
The property features paved patios and sun deck with coloured stoned areas to the rear
One of the bedrooms
This home offers a wealth of well planned and adaptable accommodation
This property is presented to an extremely high standard
