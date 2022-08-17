Exceptional Family Home

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Presented to an extremely high standard, it offers a wealth of well planned and adaptable accommodation that also provides for a separate self-contained annex.

Main dwelling - internal accommodation: living room/reception hall (7.85m x 4.06m) plus hall area with features including contemporary wall mounted glass fronted gas fire, double patio doors to garden and superb far reaching views; lounge (5.46m x 4.09m) feature cast-iron multifuel glass fronted stove on slate tiled hearth, double patio doors to garden; dining room (3.60m x 3.08m); kitchen with breakfast area (5.45m x 5.45m) with features including superb range of built-in high and low-level Shaker style units, island unit with breakfast bar, integrated wine cooler & microwave & dishwasher, patio door to front garden; sun room (4.33m x 2.20m) with sliding patio door to sun deck, walk in cloaks cupboard and steps down to Annex; utility room (3.41m x 1.77m) incorporating cloakroom with WC; landing approached by feature open tread staircase; bedroom (5.47m X 4.08m) with twin built in robes, patio doors and Juliet style balcony and far-reaching views, ensuite bathroom; bedroom (3.75m x 3.06m) at widest point with far-reaching views; bedroom (3.62m x 3.09m) with views over open farmland; family bathroom.