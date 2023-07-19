Exclusive detached bungalow on a prime hide away position
The property at 31 Lurgan Road Moira is on the market with Stewart Estate Agents priced at offers over £475,000.
It has an elegant interior for modern living including an open plan live-in style kitchen with quality high and low level units and granite works surfaces, a stunning drawing room with impressive limestone fireplace and a spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom.
All in all, a fantastic detached bungalow enjoying a ‘hide away’ position on the edge of Moira.
FEATURES
Three or four bedrooms, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom
Striking entrance hallway with pine spindled staircase
Drawing room with an impressive limestone fireplace
Separate dining room
Separate family room or bedroom 4 if required
Stunning open plan kitchen with family area, impressive fireplace surround with inset cast iron stove
Beautifully fitted kitchen with a good range of high and low level units and granite works surfaces, fitted island unit with breakfast area, impressive cooking area with over mantle and space for a free standing range cooker, Belfast sink and PVC double glazed patio doors to the front patio area
Bathroom with corner Jacuzzi bath, WC and vanity wash hand basin
Spacious gardens laid out extensively in lawns with long driveway and electric gates
Detached prefabricated garage with electric roller garage door
Integral double garage with twin electric garage doors
Separate utility room with fitted units
Adjoining shower room with shower WC and wash hand basin