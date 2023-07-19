Wonderfully tucked away at the end of a private avenue of exclusive homes, just off the Lurgan Road and on the edge of Moira’s historic and bustling village, lies a truly delightful and extended detached bungalow, taking full advantage of a spacious 0.5 acre site.

The property at 31 Lurgan Road Moira is on the market with Stewart Estate Agents priced at offers over £475,000.

It has an elegant interior for modern living including an open plan live-in style kitchen with quality high and low level units and granite works surfaces, a stunning drawing room with impressive limestone fireplace and a spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom.

All in all, a fantastic detached bungalow enjoying a ‘hide away’ position on the edge of Moira.

FEATURES

Three or four bedrooms, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom

Striking entrance hallway with pine spindled staircase

Drawing room with an impressive limestone fireplace

Separate dining room

Separate family room or bedroom 4 if required

Stunning open plan kitchen with family area, impressive fireplace surround with inset cast iron stove

Beautifully fitted kitchen with a good range of high and low level units and granite works surfaces, fitted island unit with breakfast area, impressive cooking area with over mantle and space for a free standing range cooker, Belfast sink and PVC double glazed patio doors to the front patio area

Bathroom with corner Jacuzzi bath, WC and vanity wash hand basin

Spacious gardens laid out extensively in lawns with long driveway and electric gates

Detached prefabricated garage with electric roller garage door

Integral double garage with twin electric garage doors

Separate utility room with fitted units

Adjoining shower room with shower WC and wash hand basin

