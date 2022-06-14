Fabulous family home with countryside views

This outstanding property is just a short distance away from Ballymena Town Centre and all the amenities it has to offer such as Primary Schools, Secondary schools and local transport links.

Accommodation boasts well proportioned rooms and feature moulding throughout, to include six bedrooms - three with en-suite, three reception rooms, kitchen/diner, utility and additional bathrooms.

Externally the property has a sweeping drive to the front with mature shrubbery. And a stoned patio area with garage and uninterrupted countryside views to the rear.

6 Woodcroft Lane, Ballymena BT42 1FZ

The property also benefits from uPVC double glazing and oil fired central heating throughout.

Internal accommodation includes: - Ground floor - hall 19’08’’ X 8’06’’; living room 17’08’’ x 13’09’’ featuring marble surround and hearth with electric feature fire; dining room 13’08’’ x 12’02’’; kitchen/diner 23’01’’ x 13’11 including a range of eye and low level beech units with wine rack, integrated appliances include Range Master gas stove and oven with five ring hob, dishwasher; utility 12’08’’ x 10’(max); wc 9’05’’ x 3’11’’; reception room with wall mounted feature electric fire, en-suite with three piece suite ; bedroom 13’08’’ x 12’08’’. en-suite 6’11’’ x 8’01’’. First floor - master bedroom 19’09’’ x 12’09”, en-suite 12’08’’ x 6’; bedroom 16’11’’ x 13’09’’, en-suite 7’11’’ x 4’09’’; bedroom 14’02’’ x 12’04’; bedroom 14’01’’ x 10’09’’; bedroom 11’02’’ x 9’09’’; bathroom 11’ x 8’ with four piece suite.

External features - sweeping driveway to front with ample space for parking, lawn surrounded by mature shrubbery; rear stoned patio area with feature rockery and mature shrubbery. Uninterrupted countryside views; garage: 18’05’’ x 12’11’’ with Pedestrian access and roller door.

Offers over £375,000

360 Properties T: 028 25654744

One of the reception rooms

One of the bedrooms

The property has six bedrooms - three with en-suite

The bathroom

The property has a stoned patio area with feature rockery to the rear and mature shrubbery as well as uninterrupted countryside views.

There is a feature rockery and mature shrubbery to the rear