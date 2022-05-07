Fabulously chic cottage boasts unique decorating style and great outdoor space

Saturday, 7th May 2022, 11:03 am

10 Purdysburn Village, Belfast is on the market for £169,950 through The Agent NI (tel: 028 3868 0707).

Step through the stable-style door and see for yourself how old world charm has been combined with designer flair to create a truly unique home.

The lounge (12’4” x 14’3”) is ideal for cosy living, with a wood burning stove, wooden floor and an antique style radiator.

There is also a useful cloakroom.

Decorated in modern neutral tones, this beautiful room - like the whole property - has been finished to the highest standards.

The kitchen and dining area (14’3” x 10’) is decorated in eye-catching country style and features a range of units, built-in oven and hob and a Belfast sink with mixer taps.

Wood panelling on the walls, built-in book shelving, spotlights and two antique style radiators complete the unique look.

Make your way upstairs where you will find useful storage space on the landing.

Bedroom 1 (10’1” x 11’10”) has built-in sliding wardrobes.

Bedroom 2 (9’7” x 6’10”) also has a built-in wardrobe.

Both bedrooms feature antique style radiators.

The shower room has a walk-in shower, wash hand basin, low flush WC and hot press.

An antique style radiator. wood panelling on walls and a wooden floor complete the chic cottage-style decor.

Outdoors there are beautifully presented low maintenance front and rear gardens, including a stunning summer house, plus all the advantage of a communal area to the front.

