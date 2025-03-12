Featuring accommodation over two floors and extending to approximately 2,750 square feet, the property has a spacious entrance hall, two private reception rooms, and an open plan kitchen-diner with adjoining living room.

The kitchen has an array of eye and low-level units, an extensive worktop along with both a gas cooker and an oil-fired Rayburn Stove. There is also ample accommodation for a large dining table and chairs.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a generous utility room, with excellent storage space and accommodation for appliances. On the first floor, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms along with a family bathroom, hot-press and master en-suite.

This property is further enhanced with an annexe, which could be utilised for a variety of uses. It currently comprises of an open plan living and kitchen area, along with a large bedroom and shower room.

Externally, the property sits on a slightly elevated plot, with an enclosed garden to the rear and a tarmac driveway to the front, providing for ample off-street parking.

This fantastic property is on the market for offers around £440,000 with Winton and Co.

