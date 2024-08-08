Gardenvale Manor, 60 Knockmore Road, Stranocum, Ballymoney, BT53 8QE, is a substantial contemporary and energy efficient residence which offers the discerning client an opportunity to purchase a luxurious home with comparatively low running costs and set amidst c 2.6 acres of extensively landscaped mature gardens including an orchard and lake which border the surrounding countryside.

The property was constructed to exacting standards with an impressive specification including the 'Sunwarm' state of the art solar and heating recovery system; complete underfloor heating throughout, high insulation specification and materials used in the building; all ensuite bedrooms, multi sockets in all the rooms; electric to the exterior areas and feature Georgian style double glazed K Thermo slide and sash and fold windows.

On arrival, one approaches the property via wrought iron electric gates and a pillar entrance with an intercom system, sweeping driveway through the gardens to the same.

The accommodation in total (including the detached double garage with granny flat) extends to c. 5000 sq ft. The main dwelling is accessed by a set of double doors leading into the impressive reception hall with white oak feature staircase and access to the four main reception rooms including a sun room with Georgian style double glazed windows that provide superb views over the grounds.

Externally the grounds have also been meticulously attended to including the planting of over 2000 trees; walk ways, a wildlife lake, pond and an orchard.

There is also a large patio area; barbecue house with open fire; external lighting and power points; and a stream which runs along side the full length of the drive to the front and to the surrounding countryside.

Internal viewing is a must to fully appreciate all the fine features, workmanship, specification and tranquil setting of the same. Indeed the size of this unique residence offers a rare opportunity and as such we highly recommend that you make an appointment to view.

Please note that viewing is strictly by appointment.

Offers around £625,000. Agents: McAfee Properties and Mortgages, 51 Main Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6AN. TEL: 028 2766 7676.

1 . PROPERTY Gardenvale Manor, 60 Knockmore Road, Stranocum, Ballymoney, BT53 8QE. Offers around £625,000. Photo: MCAFEE PROPERTIES & MORTGAGES

