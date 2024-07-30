The property has two separate reception rooms including a large bright lounge with a freestanding wood burning stove, and a 23 foot long kitchen/dining room with an excellent range of units.

There are five bedrooms with a range of built in bedroom furniture and a contemporary en-suite, along with a lavish family bathroom and a downstairs cloakroom with low flush suite.

This stunning home is surrounded by manicured landscaped gardens in neat lawns with a variety of trees and shrubs, a patio with tiled sun terrace, and a timber cabin. There is also a detached garage and a separate timber workshop.

It is on the market for £339,950 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

For more information, click here.

