Five bedroom family home in Moneymore with magnificent views of Lough Neagh

By Helena McManus
Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 16:57 BST
Number 20a, Tirgan Road is a superbly maintained, detached chalet bungalow on a large elevated site in Moneymore, enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

The excellent family accommodation provides five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a family room, and a large kitchen which opens out into a spacious sunroom with a multi-fuel stove.

The mature site has large gardens, a private entrance driveway and a detached double garage with office accommodation above – ideal for home working.

The property is on the market for offers over £375,000 with Paul Birt estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The house has panoramic views of the surrounding countryside to include Lough Neagh.

1. Tirgan Road

The house has panoramic views of the surrounding countryside to include Lough Neagh. Photo: Paul Birt

Spacious entrance hallway with tile floor, feature oak staircase, storage cupboard, and feature double doors to living room.

2. Tirgan Road

Spacious entrance hallway with tile floor, feature oak staircase, storage cupboard, and feature double doors to living room. Photo: Paul Birt

Living room with gas fire, solid wood floor, flower cornicing and centre rose.

3. Tirgan Road

Living room with gas fire, solid wood floor, flower cornicing and centre rose. Photo: Paul Birt

Kitchen and dining room with solid wood eye and low level units, stainless steel sink and drainer unit, integrated dishwasher, range master cooker with oven, free standing fridge freezer, walls part tiled, floor fully tiled, feature vaulted ceiling, dining area, TV point, and feature double doors to sunroom.

4. Tirgan Road

Kitchen and dining room with solid wood eye and low level units, stainless steel sink and drainer unit, integrated dishwasher, range master cooker with oven, free standing fridge freezer, walls part tiled, floor fully tiled, feature vaulted ceiling, dining area, TV point, and feature double doors to sunroom. Photo: Paul Birt

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice