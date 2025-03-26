Five bedroom family home in Moneymore with magnificent views of Lough Neagh

The excellent family accommodation provides five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a family room, and a large kitchen which opens out into a spacious sunroom with a multi-fuel stove.
The mature site has large gardens, a private entrance driveway and a detached double garage with office accommodation above – ideal for home working.
The property is on the market for offers over £375,000 with Paul Birt estate agents.
1. Tirgan Road
The house has panoramic views of the surrounding countryside to include Lough Neagh. Photo: Paul Birt
2. Tirgan Road
Spacious entrance hallway with tile floor, feature oak staircase, storage cupboard, and feature double doors to living room. Photo: Paul Birt
3. Tirgan Road
Living room with gas fire, solid wood floor, flower cornicing and centre rose. Photo: Paul Birt
4. Tirgan Road
Kitchen and dining room with solid wood eye and low level units, stainless steel sink and drainer unit, integrated dishwasher, range master cooker with oven, free standing fridge freezer, walls part tiled, floor fully tiled, feature vaulted ceiling, dining area, TV point, and feature double doors to sunroom. Photo: Paul Birt