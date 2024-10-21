Five bedroom family home with landscaped rear garden in Larne, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 21st Oct 2024, 10:37 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 16:53 BST
Number 44, Walnut Avenue is a stunning detached home in Larne that has been extended and finished to an exceptionally high standard throughout.

The current owners of the five bedroom, three reception property have installed new bathrooms, a gloss kitchen, PVC fascias and soffits, a new front door and further insulation.

This colourful home has landscaped gardens to the rear planned to an exceptional standard, a paviour driveway with parking for three to four cars, and a lean-to plumbed for utilities.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property is close to schools and all local amenities.

It is on the market for offers around £299,950 with Best Lets and Sales NI.

For more information, click here.

The five bedroom home in Larne has an attractive red brick exterior.

1. Walnut Avenue

The five bedroom home in Larne has an attractive red brick exterior. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

Large bright entrance hall with galley staircase.

2. Walnut Avenue

Large bright entrance hall with galley staircase. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

Lounge with bay window, panoramic glass fireplace with gas log effect burner, and feature tile effect flooring.

3. Walnut Avenue

Lounge with bay window, panoramic glass fireplace with gas log effect burner, and feature tile effect flooring. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

Family room 1 with dual aspect windows and light grey laminate wood flooring.

4. Walnut Avenue

Family room 1 with dual aspect windows and light grey laminate wood flooring. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

