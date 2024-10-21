The current owners of the five bedroom, three reception property have installed new bathrooms, a gloss kitchen, PVC fascias and soffits, a new front door and further insulation.
This colourful home has landscaped gardens to the rear planned to an exceptional standard, a paviour driveway with parking for three to four cars, and a lean-to plumbed for utilities.
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property is close to schools and all local amenities.
It is on the market for offers around £299,950 with Best Lets and Sales NI.
For more information, click here.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.