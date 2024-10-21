The current owners of the five bedroom, three reception property have installed new bathrooms, a gloss kitchen, PVC fascias and soffits, a new front door and further insulation.

This colourful home has landscaped gardens to the rear planned to an exceptional standard, a paviour driveway with parking for three to four cars, and a lean-to plumbed for utilities.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property is close to schools and all local amenities.

It is on the market for offers around £299,950 with Best Lets and Sales NI.

1 . Walnut Avenue The five bedroom home in Larne has an attractive red brick exterior. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

2 . Walnut Avenue Large bright entrance hall with galley staircase. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

3 . Walnut Avenue Lounge with bay window, panoramic glass fireplace with gas log effect burner, and feature tile effect flooring. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI

4 . Walnut Avenue Family room 1 with dual aspect windows and light grey laminate wood flooring. Photo: Best Lets and Sales NI