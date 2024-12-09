Nestled in a small cul-de-sac of only five properties, the detached home combines space, modern living and convenience.

With a recently installed kitchen (September 2024), the house also has two reception rooms, a utility room, a ground floor WC and garage. Additionally, two of the five bedrooms benefit from en-suite facilities.

Set on a spacious plot, it also features expansive gardens, ideal for outdoor activities or entertaining guests during barbecue season.

Situated within walking distance of Broughshane Primary School and just a short drive from Ballymena town, this property also has easy access to the M2 and A26.

It is on the market for offers around £420,000 with Homes Independent.

1 . Rectory Green The spacious plot has a tarmac driveway and gardens in lawn to the front and rear. Photo: Homes Independent

2 . Rectory Green Hallway featuring Apeer PVC front door with glazed surround; balustrade staircase to first floor, and wooden panelling to walls. Photo: Homes Independent

3 . Rectory Green Living room with open fire cast-iron fireplace to granite hearth, stone surround and mantle. Photo: Homes Independent

4 . Rectory Green Kitchen with newly installed eye and low-level fitted units finished in Farrow & Ball strong white, Dekton worktop with high splash back throughout and waterfall sides. Photo: Homes Independent