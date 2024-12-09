Nestled in a small cul-de-sac of only five properties, the detached home combines space, modern living and convenience.
With a recently installed kitchen (September 2024), the house also has two reception rooms, a utility room, a ground floor WC and garage. Additionally, two of the five bedrooms benefit from en-suite facilities.
Set on a spacious plot, it also features expansive gardens, ideal for outdoor activities or entertaining guests during barbecue season.
Situated within walking distance of Broughshane Primary School and just a short drive from Ballymena town, this property also has easy access to the M2 and A26.
It is on the market for offers around £420,000 with Homes Independent.