Set on approximately 2.1 acres, this beautiful home has a reception hall with feature gallery staircase, drawing room, sun room, family room and formal dining room, a ground floor office, sauna room, and a ground floor bedroom with its own access and wet room.
There are also four first floor bedrooms with the master bedroom en-suite, along with a loft storage room.
The property is approached via a pillared electric gate entrance to spacious gardens laid out in lawn, with a tree lined driveway.
It is on the market for offers over £440,000 with Maneely & Co Ltd.
