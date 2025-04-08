Five bedroom, four reception detached Georgian home in Cookstown

By Helena McManus
Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 16:18 BST
Number 31, Baladoogh Lane is an impressive double-fronted Georgian family residence located in Cookstown.

Set on approximately 2.1 acres, this beautiful home has a reception hall with feature gallery staircase, drawing room, sun room, family room and formal dining room, a ground floor office, sauna room, and a ground floor bedroom with its own access and wet room.

There are also four first floor bedrooms with the master bedroom en-suite, along with a loft storage room.

The property is approached via a pillared electric gate entrance to spacious gardens laid out in lawn, with a tree lined driveway.

It is on the market for offers over £440,000 with Maneely & Co Ltd.

For more information, click here.

The detached double-fronted Georgian family residence.

1. Baladoogh Lane

The detached double-fronted Georgian family residence. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd

Reception hall with mahogany feature gallery staircase.

2. Baladoogh Lane

Reception hall with mahogany feature gallery staircase. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd

Kitchen/dining room with range of high and low level units and granite countertops.

3. Baladoogh Lane

Kitchen/dining room with range of high and low level units and granite countertops. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd

Drawing room featuring gas fire with marble fireplace surround, solid wooden floor, and French doors leading to sunroom.

4. Baladoogh Lane

Drawing room featuring gas fire with marble fireplace surround, solid wooden floor, and French doors leading to sunroom. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd

