Set on approximately 2.1 acres, this beautiful home has a reception hall with feature gallery staircase, drawing room, sun room, family room and formal dining room, a ground floor office, sauna room, and a ground floor bedroom with its own access and wet room.

There are also four first floor bedrooms with the master bedroom en-suite, along with a loft storage room.

The property is approached via a pillared electric gate entrance to spacious gardens laid out in lawn, with a tree lined driveway.

It is on the market for offers over £440,000 with Maneely & Co Ltd.

For more information, click here.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Baladoogh Lane The detached double-fronted Georgian family residence. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd

2 . Baladoogh Lane Reception hall with mahogany feature gallery staircase. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd

3 . Baladoogh Lane Kitchen/dining room with range of high and low level units and granite countertops. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd

4 . Baladoogh Lane Drawing room featuring gas fire with marble fireplace surround, solid wooden floor, and French doors leading to sunroom. Photo: Maneely & Co Ltd