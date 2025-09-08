Five bedroom home with garden room and summer house on Jordanstown Road, Newtownabbey

By Helena McManus
Published 8th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
'Railway Lodge' is a stunning detached family residence on the Jordanstown Road, Newtownabbey.

With five bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room; three reception rooms plus a home cinema room, along with a luxury fitted kitchen, this stunning home also benefits from gas fired central heating and double glazing in uPVC frames.

Externally, the landscaped gardens are equally impressive, featuring a stylish garden room, charming summer house, Tiki seating area and sleek aluminium pergola.

It is on the market for offers over £524,950 with McMillan McClure estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The detached family residence has been tastefully and extensively renovated.

1. Railway Lodge

The detached family residence has been tastefully and extensively renovated. Photo: McMillan McClure

Reception hall with luxury tiled flooring, feature wall panelling, under-stairs storage, cornicing.

2. Railway Lodge

Reception hall with luxury tiled flooring, feature wall panelling, under-stairs storage, cornicing. Photo: McMillan McClure

Family room.

3. Railway Lodge

Family room. Photo: McMillan McClure

Lounge with feature fireplace.

4. Railway Lodge

Lounge with feature fireplace. Photo: McMillan McClure

