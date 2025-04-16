FOR SALE: Stunning views from Portrush house for sale at £1.6m

Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
Sitting in ten acres of gardens and commanding views of Donegal, the Skerries and Scotland, this Portrush family home is now on the market – for £1,600,000.

51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, has been listed on the market by Templeton and Robinson estate agency.

The six bedroom, three reception room house is described as a “uniquely designed property offer(ing) a flexibility and charm that will appeal to prospective purchasers.

"The accommodation comprises a drawing room, living room, family room, magnificent kitchen and dining area, a library/office, study and superb billiard room.

"The principal bedroom with large dressing area and ensuite facility is complemented by an additional five bedrooms, two with ensuite facilities and two family bathrooms.

"An integral double garage with adjoining boiler room, a separate detached garage and stable block, 10 acres of gardens with extensive lawn areas and mature shrubbery borders give an overall feeling of quality and charm to this intriguing home.”

51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, BT56 8NS, for sale for £1,600,00 - estate agents Templeton Robinson.

51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, BT56 8NS, for sale for £1,600,00 - estate agents Templeton Robinson. Photo: TEMPLETON ROBINSON

51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, BT56 8NS, for sale for £1,600,00 - estate agents Templeton Robinson. Photo: TEMPLETON ROBINSON

51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, BT56 8NS, for sale for £1,600,00 - estate agents Templeton Robinson. Photo: TEMPLETON ROBINSON

51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, BT56 8NS, for sale for £1,600,00 - estate agents Templeton Robinson. Photo: TEMPLETON ROBINSON

Related topics:PortrushDonegalScotland
