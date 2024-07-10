Former church building in Co Armagh available for rental

By Russell Keers
Published 10th Jul 2024, 17:32 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 18:06 BST
An old church building in Richhill which offers “an excellent range of office/studio spaces” has gone on the rental market.

The former Presbyterian Chuch building is listed for rental with Joyce Clarke estate agents.

The listing states that the premises “offers flexibility in terms of open and enclosed office space and includes communal kitchen and toilets" adding that the offices/studios “can be let separately.”

The commercial site includes an entrance hall and reception, a reception office and a main hall (9.33m x 7.4m).

There are three separate office/studio spaces measuring 2.7m x 2.88m, 3m x 2.86m and 3.37m x 2.88m.

The kichen, comprising a range of high and low level units, stainless steel sink and drainage and a door to rear, measures 3.09m x 3.66m.

There is also a ground floor WC with a disabled access WC and wash hand basin.

On the first floor, there are three more office/studio spaces measuring 2.96m x 2.93m, 4.28m x 3.6m max and 2.93m x 2.97m.

The lease is available for 12 months and the price is available on application.

For more information, click here

The exterior of the former church building in Richhill.

The entrance hall/reception space.

Original features in the entrance/reception area.

The main hall (9.33m x 7.4m).

