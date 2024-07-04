Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you feel the need to get away from it all? Then take a look at this property for sale...

Perched on the edge of Torr Head, this former coastguard signal station is on the market.

Listed for sale by Daniel McAlister & Son Estate Agents in Cushendall, the uniquely positioned historical building is for sale at a price of offers over £150,000.

Daniel McAlister & Son’s website reads: “We are honoured to offer for sale this unbelievably located property which was a former Lloyds signal station which sits on a rocky headland with panoramic views all along the North Channel from Jura to Stranraer with the view of the Mull of Kintyre out your front window.

The former coastguard station on Torr Head which is on the market. Credit Daniel McAlister & Son

"A rare opportunity to acquire a uniquely positioned historical property, the closest building to Scotland on the Irish Coast.”