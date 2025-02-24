Four bedroom bungalow with stunning views near Broughshane, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:08 BST
Number 148, Carnalbanagh Road is a detached bungalow with stunning rural views of the Braid Valley.

The home offers generous accommodation with four well-proportioned bedrooms, two inviting reception rooms and a large open-plan kitchen/dining/living area.

Set on an elevated, mature plot, the property features rolling lawns at the front providing ample play space and parking, along with a low-maintenance, fully enclosed rear yard ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Other benefits include a recently installed gas heating system, ensuring efficient warmth throughout the colder months.

Conveniently located close to the village of Broughshane and only 10 miles from the stunning Antrim coast, with easy access to main commuter routes and Ballymena town centre, this property offers the perfect balance between a tranquil rural lifestyle and modern convenience.

The beautiful home is on the market for offers around £330,000 with Homes Independent.

For more information, click here.

The spacious detached bungalow boasts breath-taking views across the Braid valley.

1. Carnalbanagh Road

The spacious detached bungalow boasts breath-taking views across the Braid valley. Photo: Homes Independent

Front porch.

2. Carnalbanagh Road

Front porch. Photo: Homes Independent

Entrance hall with PVC glazed front door.

3. Carnalbanagh Road

Entrance hall with PVC glazed front door. Photo: Homes Independent

Living room with multi-fuel burning stove to tiled hearth, cladded surround and wooden mantle.

4. Carnalbanagh Road

Living room with multi-fuel burning stove to tiled hearth, cladded surround and wooden mantle. Photo: Homes Independent

