The home offers generous accommodation with four well-proportioned bedrooms, two inviting reception rooms and a large open-plan kitchen/dining/living area.

Set on an elevated, mature plot, the property features rolling lawns at the front providing ample play space and parking, along with a low-maintenance, fully enclosed rear yard ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Other benefits include a recently installed gas heating system, ensuring efficient warmth throughout the colder months.

Conveniently located close to the village of Broughshane and only 10 miles from the stunning Antrim coast, with easy access to main commuter routes and Ballymena town centre, this property offers the perfect balance between a tranquil rural lifestyle and modern convenience.

The beautiful home is on the market for offers around £330,000 with Homes Independent.

