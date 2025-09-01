Four bedroom chalet bungalow with timber garden room and garage in Parkgate, Templepatrick

By Helena McManus
Published 1st Sep 2025, 16:43 BST
Number 16, The Chase is an immaculately-presented detached chalet bungalow in Parkgate village, Templepatrick.

The property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, sun lounge, kitchen through dining room, utility room, deluxe family bathroom and separate shower room, with four well-proportioned bedrooms to include the principal bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in tarmac, integral double garage, timber garden room with veranda/barbecue area, and gardens to the front, side and rear finished in lawn, along with paved patio areas and a wide array of mature plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include oil heating, PVC double glazing, an extensive range of luxury finishes throughout, and a convenient setting, close to the M2 for motorway access.

This marvellous home is on the market for offers over £450,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

The extended detached chalet bungalow occupies a generous sized corner plot.

1. The Chase

The extended detached chalet bungalow occupies a generous sized corner plot. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Bright and spacious entrance hall.

2. The Chase

Bright and spacious entrance hall. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Lounge with open fire in granite fireplace.

3. The Chase

Lounge with open fire in granite fireplace. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Luxury fitted kitchen with comprehensive range of high and low level storage units with contrasting, solid quartz work surface. Matching island unit with breakfast bar area.

4. The Chase

Luxury fitted kitchen with comprehensive range of high and low level storage units with contrasting, solid quartz work surface. Matching island unit with breakfast bar area. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

