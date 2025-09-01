The property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, sun lounge, kitchen through dining room, utility room, deluxe family bathroom and separate shower room, with four well-proportioned bedrooms to include the principal bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in tarmac, integral double garage, timber garden room with veranda/barbecue area, and gardens to the front, side and rear finished in lawn, along with paved patio areas and a wide array of mature plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include oil heating, PVC double glazing, an extensive range of luxury finishes throughout, and a convenient setting, close to the M2 for motorway access.

This marvellous home is on the market for offers over £450,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

1 . The Chase The extended detached chalet bungalow occupies a generous sized corner plot. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . The Chase Bright and spacious entrance hall. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . The Chase Lounge with open fire in granite fireplace. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

4 . The Chase Luxury fitted kitchen with comprehensive range of high and low level storage units with contrasting, solid quartz work surface. Matching island unit with breakfast bar area. Photo: Colin Graham Residential