The four bedroom, three reception property benefits from oil fired central heating; uPVC double glazed windows, and oak internal doors, skirtings and architraves.
There is a large garden to the front in lawn with trees and mature shrubs; a tarmac driveway accessed via electric gates to a parking area; a concrete area; a single garage/shed and a timber shed, along with commercial outbuildings, a fully equipped workshop, and a triple garage.
This immaculate home is on the market with a guide price of £595,000 with Stanley Best estate agents.
