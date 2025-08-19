Four-bedroom County Tyrone home with large gardens and range of commercial outbuildings

Number 138, Dungannon Road is an impressive detached residence on a well-tended site in Cookstown.

The four bedroom, three reception property benefits from oil fired central heating; uPVC double glazed windows, and oak internal doors, skirtings and architraves.

There is a large garden to the front in lawn with trees and mature shrubs; a tarmac driveway accessed via electric gates to a parking area; a concrete area; a single garage/shed and a timber shed, along with commercial outbuildings, a fully equipped workshop, and a triple garage.

This immaculate home is on the market with a guide price of £595,000 with Stanley Best estate agents.

