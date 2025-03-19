Enjoying elevated rural views and views towards Belfast Lough, the property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, family room, kitchen with informal dining area, utility room, four well proportioned bedrooms, and two deluxe family bathrooms, each with contemporary sanitary ware.
Externally, the property benefits from a private driveway, garden store and gardens to the front, side and rear.
Other attributes include oil heating and PVC double glazing.
This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £319,950 with Colin Graham Residential.
