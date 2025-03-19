Four bedroom detached bungalow with beautiful rural views in Carrickfergus, County Antrim

Number 78A, Paisley Road is an immaculately presented detached bungalow, occupying a prime site in Carrickfergus.

Enjoying elevated rural views and views towards Belfast Lough, the property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, family room, kitchen with informal dining area, utility room, four well proportioned bedrooms, and two deluxe family bathrooms, each with contemporary sanitary ware.

Externally, the property benefits from a private driveway, garden store and gardens to the front, side and rear.

Other attributes include oil heating and PVC double glazing.

This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £319,950 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The house occupies a prime site in Carrickfergus, with elevated rural views.

The house occupies a prime site in Carrickfergus, with elevated rural views. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Entrance hall with composite, double glazed front door with PVC double glazed side screens.

Entrance hall with composite, double glazed front door with PVC double glazed side screens. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Lounge with cast iron, wood burning stove.

Lounge with cast iron, wood burning stove. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Family room with rural views to front and rear.

Family room with rural views to front and rear. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

