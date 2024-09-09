The four bedroom property has two receptions, a sun room, and gardens to the rear.
It is beautifully finished throughout with a stained glass inner front door and high ceilings.
The property also benefits from gas fired heating and double glazing.
It is on the market for offers over £224,950 with Independent Homes.
For more information, click here.
