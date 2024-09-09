Four bedroom detached family home in Larne with gardens to the rear

Number 28, Victoria Road in Larne is a spacious detached family home with beautiful period features.

The four bedroom property has two receptions, a sun room, and gardens to the rear.

It is beautifully finished throughout with a stained glass inner front door and high ceilings.

The property also benefits from gas fired heating and double glazing.

It is on the market for offers over £224,950 with Independent Homes.

For more information, click here.

Living room with feature fireplace.

1. Victoria Road

Hallway with beautiful stained glass inner door.

2. Victoria Road

Second reception room with access to sun room.

3. Victoria Road

Sun room with access to rear garden.

4. Victoria Road

