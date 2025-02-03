Four bedroom detached family home in Millbrook area of Larne, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 17:15 BST
Number 25, Clover Brook is an immaculately presented detached family home in the Millbrook area of Larne.

The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge with cast iron wood burning stove, kitchen through dining room with luxury fitted kitchen, and separate utility room.

There are also four well proportioned first floor bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with deluxe en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom with contemporary, white four piece suite.

Externally the property enjoys a private driveway finished in stone, front and side gardens finished in lawn and a range of shrubs, and a fully enclosed rear garden, finished in lawn and a brick pavior patio area.

Other attributes include gas fired central heating, PVC double glazing, and convenient location.

The property is on the market for Offers Over £245,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The property is conveniently located within the recently constructed Clover Brook development, Millbrook, Larne.

1. Clover Brook

The property is conveniently located within the recently constructed Clover Brook development, Millbrook, Larne. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Kitchen/dining area with PVC double glazed French doors to rear garden.

2. Clover Brook

Kitchen/dining area with PVC double glazed French doors to rear garden. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Luxury fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units.

3. Clover Brook

Luxury fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Dining area.

4. Clover Brook

Dining area. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

