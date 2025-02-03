The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge with cast iron wood burning stove, kitchen through dining room with luxury fitted kitchen, and separate utility room.

There are also four well proportioned first floor bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with deluxe en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom with contemporary, white four piece suite.

Externally the property enjoys a private driveway finished in stone, front and side gardens finished in lawn and a range of shrubs, and a fully enclosed rear garden, finished in lawn and a brick pavior patio area.

Other attributes include gas fired central heating, PVC double glazing, and convenient location.

The property is on the market for Offers Over £245,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

1 . Clover Brook The property is conveniently located within the recently constructed Clover Brook development, Millbrook, Larne. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . Clover Brook Kitchen/dining area with PVC double glazed French doors to rear garden. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . Clover Brook Luxury fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

4 . Clover Brook Dining area. Photo: Colin Graham Residential