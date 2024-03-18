Four bedroom detached home close to Broughshane with magnificent views of Slemish mountain

Number 1 Ballynulto Road, Broughshane is a modern detached home with magnificent views of Slemish mountain.
By Helena McManus
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:49 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT

Set on a rural site of approximately 3.75 acres, this beautiful home has four bedrooms (two with en-suite shower rooms), two reception rooms, an open plan kitchen/living area, a utility room, and a cloakroom.

Benefitting from PVC double glazed windows, the property also has a mechanical ventilation system throughout, an oil fired central heating system, and a security alarm system.

The grounds also have recently constructed stables with hard standing paddock (four individual units), a tarmac driveway and rear yard, a large detached garage with alarm system, and an outdoor office with plumbing and electric.

It is on the market for offers around £479,950 wih Homes Independent.

For more information, click here.

The four bedroom home was constructed in 2018.

1. Ballynulto Road

The four bedroom home was constructed in 2018.

Lounge with multi-fuel burning stove.

2. Ballynulto Road

Lounge with multi-fuel burning stove.

Kitchen with a range of eye and low level fitted cream units.

3. Ballynulto Road

Kitchen with a range of eye and low level fitted cream units.

Living area off kitchen with views of Slemish mountain.

4. Ballynulto Road

Living area off kitchen with views of Slemish mountain.

