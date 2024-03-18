Set on a rural site of approximately 3.75 acres, this beautiful home has four bedrooms (two with en-suite shower rooms), two reception rooms, an open plan kitchen/living area, a utility room, and a cloakroom.

Benefitting from PVC double glazed windows, the property also has a mechanical ventilation system throughout, an oil fired central heating system, and a security alarm system.

The grounds also have recently constructed stables with hard standing paddock (four individual units), a tarmac driveway and rear yard, a large detached garage with alarm system, and an outdoor office with plumbing and electric.

It is on the market for offers around £479,950 wih Homes Independent.

1 . Ballynulto Road The four bedroom home was constructed in 2018. Photo: Homes Independent

2 . Ballynulto Road Lounge with multi-fuel burning stove. Photo: Homes Independent

3 . Ballynulto Road Kitchen with a range of eye and low level fitted cream units. Photo: Homes Independent