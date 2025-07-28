The beautifully appointed home offers a flexible layout ideal for modern family living or those seeking work-from-home versatility.
On arrival, an entrance porch leads into a spacious open-plan living and dining area, where large picture windows frame the view over the Lough and Belfast city skyline. The space flows seamlessly into a contemporary kitchen, complete with a sleek range of integrated appliances.
Boasting four well-proportioned bedrooms and two additional reception areas, the home can be tailored to suit individual lifestyle needs.
All front-facing bedrooms enjoy the stunning backdrop of Belfast Lough, while the rear rooms offer a peaceful retreat nestled against the natural landscape of Cavehill.
The principal bedroom benefits from a modern en-suite complete with shower and private steam room. A luxurious four-piece family bathroom further enhances the internal accommodation.
Externally, the home offers generous driveway parking and a landscaped rear garden that blends beautifully with the natural surroundings. The true highlight lies beyond a private woodland trail leading to a further elevated site with decking and breath-taking, uninterrupted views.
A second trail provides direct access to the Cavehill itself, ideal for walkers and nature lovers.
It is on the market for £525,000 with Simon Brien Residential.
