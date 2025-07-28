The beautifully appointed home offers a flexible layout ideal for modern family living or those seeking work-from-home versatility.

On arrival, an entrance porch leads into a spacious open-plan living and dining area, where large picture windows frame the view over the Lough and Belfast city skyline. The space flows seamlessly into a contemporary kitchen, complete with a sleek range of integrated appliances.

Boasting four well-proportioned bedrooms and two additional reception areas, the home can be tailored to suit individual lifestyle needs.

All front-facing bedrooms enjoy the stunning backdrop of Belfast Lough, while the rear rooms offer a peaceful retreat nestled against the natural landscape of Cavehill.

The principal bedroom benefits from a modern en-suite complete with shower and private steam room. A luxurious four-piece family bathroom further enhances the internal accommodation.

Externally, the home offers generous driveway parking and a landscaped rear garden that blends beautifully with the natural surroundings. The true highlight lies beyond a private woodland trail leading to a further elevated site with decking and breath-taking, uninterrupted views.

A second trail provides direct access to the Cavehill itself, ideal for walkers and nature lovers.

It is on the market for £525,000 with Simon Brien Residential.

1 . Ben Madigan Heights The exceptional elevated bungalow is nestled into the slopes of Cavehill. Photo: Phantom

2 . Ben Madigan Heights Lounge with panoramic views over Belfast Lough, herringbone floor. Photo: Phantom

3 . Ben Madigan Heights View towards entrance. Photo: Phantom

4 . Ben Madigan Heights Kitchen with excellent range of high and low level units, single bowl sink unit with mixer tap, five ring gas hob with overhead extractor unit, integrated eye level oven, grill and microwave, integrated fridge and freezer, integrated dishwasher, panoramic Belfast Lough views, tiled walls and floor with access to rear garden. Photo: Phantom