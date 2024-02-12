The property comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, lounge/dining room with gas fire, kitchen through dining room with Juliet style balcony, family room, utility room, furnished cloakroom, and bedroom/sitting room.

There are three further well proportioned second floor bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, and a deluxe bathroom with a white three piece suite.

Externally the property enjoys a private double driveway and enclosed patio area to the front, both finished in decorative stone and fully enclosed, and a low maintenance rear garden finished in range of paving and decorative stone.

Other attributes include gas fired central heating and PVC double glazing.

It is on the market with Colin Graham Residential for offers over £199,950.

1 . Glenview Park The four bedroom property is located within the popular Glenview Park development. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . Glenview Park Landing with access to kitchen. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . Glenview Park Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units and granite effect melamine work surfaces. Photo: Colin Graham Residential