Four bedroom family home in County Antrim is within walking distance of Whiteabbey village

Number 34, Glenview Park is an immaculately presented four bedroom mid town house, located within walking distance of Whiteabbey village and the lough shore.
By Helena McManus
Published 12th Feb 2024, 13:02 GMT

The property comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, lounge/dining room with gas fire, kitchen through dining room with Juliet style balcony, family room, utility room, furnished cloakroom, and bedroom/sitting room.

There are three further well proportioned second floor bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, and a deluxe bathroom with a white three piece suite.

Externally the property enjoys a private double driveway and enclosed patio area to the front, both finished in decorative stone and fully enclosed, and a low maintenance rear garden finished in range of paving and decorative stone.

Other attributes include gas fired central heating and PVC double glazing.

It is on the market with Colin Graham Residential for offers over £199,950.

For more information, click here.

The four bedroom property is located within the popular Glenview Park development.

1. Glenview Park

The four bedroom property is located within the popular Glenview Park development. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Landing with access to kitchen.

2. Glenview Park

Landing with access to kitchen. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units and granite effect melamine work surfaces.

3. Glenview Park

Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units and granite effect melamine work surfaces. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Dining area with PVC double glazed French doors, leading to Juliet style balcony.

4. Glenview Park

Dining area with PVC double glazed French doors, leading to Juliet style balcony. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

