The tastefully decorated internal ground floor accommodation comprises of a good size reception hallway with downstairs cloakroom; lounge with feature fireplace housing a cast iron multi-fuel stove, and an open plan luxury fitted kitchen/dining with wood burning stove and patio doors to the rear garden.
On the first floor are four well-appointed bedrooms, including a master with a superb three piece en-suite shower room. There is also a lavish, newly-installed main family bathroom with a four piece suite.
Externally there is a detached matching garage with heat and power and suited for variety of uses. The garden is landscaped in paving with outside light and power; there is also a garden room with light, heat and power.
This beautiful property is on the market for offers over £295,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.