Four bedroom family home near Ballyclare, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 12:17 BST
Number 1, Gateside Drive is a beautifully presented detached property on the outskirts of Ballyclare.

The tastefully decorated internal ground floor accommodation comprises of a good size reception hallway with downstairs cloakroom; lounge with feature fireplace housing a cast iron multi-fuel stove, and an open plan luxury fitted kitchen/dining with wood burning stove and patio doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor are four well-appointed bedrooms, including a master with a superb three piece en-suite shower room. There is also a lavish, newly-installed main family bathroom with a four piece suite.

Externally there is a detached matching garage with heat and power and suited for variety of uses. The garden is landscaped in paving with outside light and power; there is also a garden room with light, heat and power.

This beautiful property is on the market for offers over £295,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The property has an attractive red brick exterior.

1. Gateside Drive

The property has an attractive red brick exterior. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Entrance hall with adjacent cloakroom.

2. Gateside Drive

Entrance hall with adjacent cloakroom. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Kitchen with built-in breakfast bar.

3. Gateside Drive

Kitchen with built-in breakfast bar. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Dining area in kitchen.

4. Gateside Drive

Dining area in kitchen. Photo: Hunter Campbell

