The tastefully decorated internal ground floor accommodation comprises of a good size reception hallway with downstairs cloakroom; lounge with feature fireplace housing a cast iron multi-fuel stove, and an open plan luxury fitted kitchen/dining with wood burning stove and patio doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor are four well-appointed bedrooms, including a master with a superb three piece en-suite shower room. There is also a lavish, newly-installed main family bathroom with a four piece suite.

Externally there is a detached matching garage with heat and power and suited for variety of uses. The garden is landscaped in paving with outside light and power; there is also a garden room with light, heat and power.

This beautiful property is on the market for offers over £295,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

