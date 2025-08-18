Four bedroom family home with beautiful rural views in Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 18th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Edenvale View is a stunning detached four bedroom, three bathroom home boasting great sized accommodation over two floors.

The property, located at 76 Chapeltown Road, Antrim is set on an extensive, elevated site of circa 1.52 acres capturing panoramic views over the surrounding countryside, Lough Neagh and the Sperrin Mountains.

Accessed via a sweeping tarmac driveway, the property is surrounded by extensive gardens, with mature trees and includes a fully enclosed rear patio area and large detached garage with workshop at the rear.

This magnificent home is on the market for offers around £530,000 with Edmondson Estates.

1. Edenvale View

The stunning detached four bedroom, three bathroom home boasts great sized accommodation over two floors. Photo: Edmondson Estates

Hallway with porcelain tiled flooring.

2. Edenvale View

Hallway with porcelain tiled flooring. Photo: Edmondson Estates

Living room with multi fuel stove.

3. Edenvale View

Living room with multi fuel stove. Photo: Edmondson Estates

Kitchen/dining area with oak high and low units with display cabinets and granite worktops. Oil fired Aga Range (cooking and hot water).

4. Edenvale View

Kitchen/dining area with oak high and low units with display cabinets and granite worktops. Oil fired Aga Range (cooking and hot water). Photo: Edmondson Estates

